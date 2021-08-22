Machias calendar: Events coming up

(MACHIAS, ME) Live events are lining up on the Machias calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Machias:

August ArtWalk Passport Weekend Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 75 Water St, Eastport, ME

Make Eastport your art destination the 4th weekends in June, July and August. Visit galleries, enjoy artist talks, dance parties, music, theater, films, interactive art experiences. Something for...

Mindfulness & Yoga with Lilli Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Lilli Danaea, RYT, will offer a Friday morning class—Mindfulness & Yoga—via Zoom, from 9 to 10 am. Fee is by sliding scale; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more information or...

She Summits Co.-Bold Coast Explorer Escape Roque Bluffs, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 186 Roque Bluffs Rd, Roque Bluffs, ME

Explore the Downeast coastline in Maine for the weekend and stay at working Blueberry Farm in Roque Bluffs. We’ll spend the weekend exploring the coast, learning about agriculture and even helping...

Extreme BEER Trio! at Bad Little Falls Machias, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Machias, ME

EBT with Special Guest TBD. Bad Little Falls Park, Machias ME. 5-7pm div

Regional Rail Response Training, a Unified Coordinated Effort Calais, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1 College Drive, Calais, ME 04619

Regional Rail Response training brings local and regional agencies together to better understand response efforts and roles at a derailment.