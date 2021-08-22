Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Machias, ME

Machias calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Live events are lining up on the Machias calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Machias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MspFV_0bZVzPau00

August ArtWalk Passport Weekend

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 75 Water St, Eastport, ME

Make Eastport your art destination the 4th weekends in June, July and August. Visit galleries, enjoy artist talks, dance parties, music, theater, films, interactive art experiences. Something for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSoaf_0bZVzPau00

Mindfulness & Yoga with Lilli

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Lilli Danaea, RYT, will offer a Friday morning class—Mindfulness & Yoga—via Zoom, from 9 to 10 am. Fee is by sliding scale; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more information or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXxUx_0bZVzPau00

She Summits Co.-Bold Coast Explorer Escape

Roque Bluffs, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 186 Roque Bluffs Rd, Roque Bluffs, ME

Explore the Downeast coastline in Maine for the weekend and stay at working Blueberry Farm in Roque Bluffs. We’ll spend the weekend exploring the coast, learning about agriculture and even helping...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsDzU_0bZVzPau00

Extreme BEER Trio! at Bad Little Falls

Machias, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Machias, ME

EBT with Special Guest TBD. Bad Little Falls Park, Machias ME. 5-7pm div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7z9j_0bZVzPau00

Regional Rail Response Training, a Unified Coordinated Effort

Calais, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1 College Drive, Calais, ME 04619

Regional Rail Response training brings local and regional agencies together to better understand response efforts and roles at a derailment.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Machias Dispatch

Machias Dispatch

Machias, ME
15
Followers
236
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
City
Calais, ME
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
City
Eastport, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
City
Roque Bluffs, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls Park#Live Events#Art#Dance Parties#Ryt#Mindfulness Yoga#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy