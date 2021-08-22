Cancel
Barnum, MN

Live events on the horizon in Barnum

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 5 days ago

(BARNUM, MN) Barnum has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barnum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EK3cD_0bZVzOxP00

E-Meeting-Happy, Joyous & Free AFG

Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 103 10th St, Cloquet, MN

Currently Meeting Electronically for more information click District 11 Zoom Meetings as of 7-4-2020 Accessible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhFcF_0bZVzOxP00

Whiskey Burn LIVE at Moose Lake Golf Club

Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 35311 Parkview Dr, Sturgeon Lake, MN

Whiskey Burn is heading up to Moose Lake Golf Club for another kick-ass outdoor show! We're excited to bring the rockin' good times to the Moose Lake Golf Club for the second year in a row. Come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qh4lX_0bZVzOxP00

Covenant Park Family Camp - With Jesse Smith and Presence Music

Mahtowa, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3402 Covenant Park Rd, Mahtowa, MN

Join us for a special family camp getaway to grow closer to your family and to Christ! Special guest speaker will be Jesse Paul Smith. He used to tour with Rihanna and Justin Timberlake, but after...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TnF3_0bZVzOxP00

2021 Carlton County Fair

Barnum, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Evangelistic outreach at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum, Mn. This is 1 0f 3 fairs/events which we will have a booth where we invite attendees to take a survey and provide the option of hearing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POhNR_0bZVzOxP00

Dead On Arms Pistol 101 & Safety Class

Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 6552 US-2, Cloquet, MN

This two-hour class will assist those who are not familiar with firearms, so that they may become comfortable and familiar with them. About this Event This class will go over introduction to...

