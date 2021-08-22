Wagner calendar: What's coming up
(WAGNER, SD) Wagner is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wagner:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, OR 57062
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 300 S Main St, Verdigre, NE
Join us for an afternoon with LandTrust at The Main Spot Bar & Grill in Verdigre, NE! LandTrust, the leading recreation access network, is looking for new landowner partners in Nebraska who are...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD
King and Queen of the Hill 4 Men's and 2 Women's Divisions Tickets: $25.00 Day of; $20.00 in advance To enter contact Patrick Ortiz at: (707) 495-0044
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1609 Laurel St, Tyndall, SD
East River Strutters Chapter, SDTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $55.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $270.00Silver Sponsor: $650.00
Comments / 0