Wagner, SD

Wagner calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Wagner Post
Wagner Post
 5 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) Wagner is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wagner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dk4zI_0bZVzN4g00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Springfield, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, OR 57062

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6V1H_0bZVzN4g00

An Afternoon with LandTrust at The Main Spot Bar & Grill

Verdigre, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 S Main St, Verdigre, NE

Join us for an afternoon with LandTrust at The Main Spot Bar & Grill in Verdigre, NE! LandTrust, the leading recreation access network, is looking for new landowner partners in Nebraska who are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mr7VC_0bZVzN4g00

FRC King and Queen of the Hill

Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

King and Queen of the Hill 4 Men's and 2 Women's Divisions Tickets: $25.00 Day of; $20.00 in advance To enter contact Patrick Ortiz at: (707) 495-0044

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Thb1b_0bZVzN4g00

East River Strutters Chapter, SD

Tyndall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1609 Laurel St, Tyndall, SD

East River Strutters Chapter, SDTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $55.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $270.00Silver Sponsor: $650.00

ABOUT

With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

