What’s up Bloomfield: Local events calendar

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Bloomfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomfield:

Post Napoleon Promenade Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 N 3rd St, Bardstown, KY 40004

We always strive to be unconventional, and we're celebrating that!

Nosing and Tasting Like a Pro Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 114 N 5th Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

Learn the secrets of nosing and tasting whiskey for flaws and deliciousness

Taylorsville Farmers Market Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 751 Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 8 - October 30, 2021Saturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm Location: Fresh Take Market parking lot, 751 Taylorsville Rd,

Love My Neighbor Sorting Taylorsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 206 A Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY

Help serve the community by sorting received items at the Love My Neighbor store.



Cultivating Welcome Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Cathedral Manor, Bardstown, KY 40004

Hospitality Matters exists to ignite the practice of hospitality by equipping people to love their neighbors well. We would love for you to