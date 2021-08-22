Cancel
Phillipsburg, KS

Coming soon: Phillipsburg events

Phillipsburg News Beat
Phillipsburg News Beat
 5 days ago

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Live events are coming to Phillipsburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Phillipsburg area:

Logan Labor Day Celebration

Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 W Main St, Logan, KS

Every Labor Day Sunday, the fireworks flare and the fun flows at the Logan Golf Course. The fireworks display is accompanied by the upbeat entertainment of such musical groups as the University of...

Market

Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Holme St, Norton, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Veterans Memorial Park, 500 West Holme Street

Pineapple Quilt Class

Stockton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 320 Main St, Stockton, KS

Come join Connie Haselhorst on August 28th for a fun day of sewing! You pick out the fabric and the entire quilt will be cut out for you. Just bring your machine, sewing essentials and sit down...

Phillipsburg News Beat

Phillipsburg News Beat

Phillipsburg, KS
With Phillipsburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

