Hamilton, IN

Hamilton calendar: Coming events

Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 5 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Live events are coming to Hamilton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

Steuben County Farmers Market

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8am - Noon Location: Community Center parking lot, 317 South Wayne Street July 7 - October 27,

"Somewhere Some Beach" Painting Class

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 105 W Maumee St, Angola, IN

Join Tahlia for a painting class. You will be painting on a 20"x18" pallet. All supplies and instruction are provided! This class also includes drinks and snack. $60 per person! RSVP by text or...

AFU~All Fired Up

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 W Maumee St, Angola, IN

Tonight at The Venue!!! AFU will be Rockin' the House!

Opening Night/First Practice

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 2201 N Wayne St, Angola, IN

List of Champion Force Cheer of Angola upcoming events. Workshops Events by Champion Force Cheer of Angola. Events - Opening Night/First Practice.

Angola Dog Day in the Park K9 Fun Run

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Come out and support the local K9 unit and enjoy a fun filled day with your furry friend! The race portion of the day will start at the Selman Timber Frame at 9 am. Registration at 8am. Then after the

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
ABOUT

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

