Eureka, KS

Live events coming up in Eureka

Eureka Dispatch
 5 days ago

(EUREKA, KS) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8ToB_0bZVzIf300

The Original El Dorado Farmer's Market

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 S Main St, El Dorado, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:1000 South Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EI1jQ_0bZVzIf300

Sips Sunflowers and Paint

Burns, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10001 NW US Hwy 77, Burns, KS

Sips Sunflowers & Paint! Who is ready to learn to paint Sunflowers? Dawn from Strokes of Love will be leading us for a step by step painting class with friends and fun! Walters' Pumpkin Patch will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhS80_0bZVzIf300

Victor Hugo Urban Sketch Voyage 2.0 | Sketchwalk in Speyer

Grenola, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Domplatz, Treffpunkt: Domportal, 67346 Speyer

Die Sketchwalks der VICTOR HUGO URBAN SKETCH VOYAGE 2.0 folgen der Rheinreise von Victor Hugo 1840. (8. Sketchwalk in Speyer)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUuaE_0bZVzIf300

4th Annual Generations Gala: Premier Social Event

Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Join us at GWCH Foundations Premier Social Event of the Year! Saturday, August 28th, 2021 hosted at Flint Oak 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS 67047 6 pm Social Hour 7 pm Dinner & Auction Attire: Boots...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZyuF_0bZVzIf300

TILT OPEN AIR 2020 - Flugplatz Speyer

Grenola, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Rheinhäuser Weide, 67346 Speyer

Am 06.06. ist es wieder soweit, wie in den letzten Jahren feiern wir direkt auf dem Speyrer Flugplatz, mit euch und internationalen Top-Acts

Comments / 0

Eureka, KS
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

