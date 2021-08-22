Live events coming up in Eureka

(EUREKA, KS) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

The Original El Dorado Farmer's Market El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 S Main St, El Dorado, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:1000 South Main Street

Sips Sunflowers and Paint Burns, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10001 NW US Hwy 77, Burns, KS

Sips Sunflowers & Paint! Who is ready to learn to paint Sunflowers? Dawn from Strokes of Love will be leading us for a step by step painting class with friends and fun! Walters' Pumpkin Patch will...

Victor Hugo Urban Sketch Voyage 2.0 | Sketchwalk in Speyer Grenola, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Domplatz, Treffpunkt: Domportal, 67346 Speyer

Die Sketchwalks der VICTOR HUGO URBAN SKETCH VOYAGE 2.0 folgen der Rheinreise von Victor Hugo 1840. (8. Sketchwalk in Speyer)

4th Annual Generations Gala: Premier Social Event Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Join us at GWCH Foundations Premier Social Event of the Year! Saturday, August 28th, 2021 hosted at Flint Oak 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS 67047 6 pm Social Hour 7 pm Dinner & Auction Attire: Boots...

TILT OPEN AIR 2020 - Flugplatz Speyer Grenola, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Rheinhäuser Weide, 67346 Speyer

Am 06.06. ist es wieder soweit, wie in den letzten Jahren feiern wir direkt auf dem Speyrer Flugplatz, mit euch und internationalen Top-Acts