What’s up Hoopa: Local events calendar

(HOOPA, CA) Hoopa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoopa area:

Zepparella Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

The all female powerhouse, Zepparella, explores their own improvised magic within the framework of Zeppelin’s mighty songs!

Sebastian Bach Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:15 PM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

Sebastian Bach performs "Slave to the Grind" in its entirety LIVE in the Sapphire Palace!

Willow Creek Chamber Board Meeting Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 135 Willow Rd, Willow Creek, CA

Board Meetings are held on the last Wednesday of the month with November and December meetings held on the third or fourth Wednesday if needed to avoid holidays. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at the...

Maoli Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

Presenting a group from Maui, Hawaii that is credited with over 21 #1 Regional Island Reggae hits, Maoli!

A-Wax at The Jam in Arcata, CA Arcata, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Address: 915 H Street, Arcata, CA 95521

The Jam in Arcata, California presents A-Wax! September 18,2021 Limited Tickets and VIP available.