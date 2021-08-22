Cancel
New Town, ND

Coming soon: New Town events

Posted by 
New Town News Flash
 5 days ago

(NEW TOWN, ND) New Town has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Town:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Vndf_0bZVzGtb00

Sammy Hagar & The Circle

New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 Frontage Rd, New Town, ND

Ticket listings for Sammy Hagar at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, ND on 8/28/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LCjX_0bZVzGtb00

DNB Energy Services Auction

Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Steffes Group Inc. is having DNB Energy Services Auction in Watford City ND on Aug 26, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCLj7_0bZVzGtb00

After School Art - K - 2nd

Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:15 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

A hands-on weekly art class that incorporates various mediums and lessons about technique and famous artists!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eaHW_0bZVzGtb00

Musical-Dinner-Show, SchlossHotel Holzrichter

Palermo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Hohenlimburger Str. 15, 58769 Veserde-Wiblingwerde

In unserer Musical-Dinner-Show erleben Sie Highlights der großen Musical-Klassiker in einer atemberaubenden Abendshow.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thd74_0bZVzGtb00

Glass Pocket Frames Class

Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Create a cute way to display your favorite photos while learning this unique glass technique. Come away with three different sizes!

Learn More

New Town News Flash

New Town, ND
ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

