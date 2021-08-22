Cancel
Marlinton, WV

Live events Marlinton — what’s coming up

(MARLINTON, WV) Marlinton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marlinton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdiu1_0bZVzF0s00

Pocahontas Strutters, WV

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 818 3rd Ave, Marlinton, WV

Pocahontas Opera House,3rd Ave Marlinton WV 24954 Event Type: NWTF Event i Cully Mccurdy i cmccurdy@nwtf.net i (304) 642-4762

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pO4iS_0bZVzF0s00

DEBS Weight Loss Group

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Dream, Encourage, Believe, Succeed Weight Loss Group. Meetings are held every Monday at 5:30pm.\n

Learn More

Taekwon-do

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Martial arts for all levels, ages 12 and over. Age exceptions can be made. Instructor Nathaniel Sizemore. Tuesdays, 4pm. $3/class

Learn More

Ballet/Jazz Dance Classes

Marlinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Wednesday afternoon dance classes with Anna Sides of the Dance Academy. Ages 3 through 18. Contact hbacademy@mgwnet.com or (540)396-3644 for details/class times.\n

Learn More

ABOUT

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

