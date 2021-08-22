Live events Marlinton — what’s coming up
(MARLINTON, WV) Marlinton is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marlinton:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 818 3rd Ave, Marlinton, WV
Pocahontas Opera House,3rd Ave Marlinton WV 24954 Event Type: NWTF Event i Cully Mccurdy i cmccurdy@nwtf.net i (304) 642-4762
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Dream, Encourage, Believe, Succeed Weight Loss Group. Meetings are held every Monday at 5:30pm.\n
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Martial arts for all levels, ages 12 and over. Age exceptions can be made. Instructor Nathaniel Sizemore. Tuesdays, 4pm. $3/class
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Wednesday afternoon dance classes with Anna Sides of the Dance Academy. Ages 3 through 18. Contact hbacademy@mgwnet.com or (540)396-3644 for details/class times.\n
