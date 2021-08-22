Blue Mountain calendar: Coming events

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Blue Mountain calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blue Mountain:

Usta Mixed Doubles MS State Championships New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

August 20-22 USTA Mixed Adult State Championships Main Host Site - Tupelo Joyner Park Co host - New Albany BNA Tennis Park More updates to be posted soon!!

Ripley Main Street Farmers Market Ripley, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 111 E Spring St, Ripley, MS

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 7:00am - 11:00am Location: In the Front of Downtown Courthouse

Blues on the Porch with Robert Kimbrough, Sr Holly Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Robert Kimbrough, Sr. and his band bring their blues to the Elvis Luau at Graceland Too! It's sure to be a great time!

2010 Eleven Year Class Reunion Belden, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 4462 Winged Foot Road, #9508, Tupelo, MS 38826

We are so excited to celebrate and reunite after 10 years! There will be food provided & a cash bar. We are looking forward to seeing you th

Block Party 2021 Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting for Downtown Pocket @ 6:30PM. Kids Foam Party, LIVE MUSIC, FREE Food and FUN in historic downtown Booneville.