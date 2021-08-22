Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon, WV

Leon events coming up

Posted by 
Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 5 days ago

(LEON, WV) Leon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvYAq_0bZVzCMh00

"Suffer Strong" Book Study

Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:10 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:10 PM

Address: 20 Radwin Dr, Winfield, WV

This event is in-person at Winfield United Methodist Church and online. Join us from wherever you are! Led by Kendra Sullivan Book description: "Is it possible to embrace suffering as a privilege...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIlWr_0bZVzCMh00

Sidewalk Prophets - Great Big Family Reunion Tour - Hurricane, WV

Teays, Teays Valley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3937 Teays Valley Road, Teays, WV

For the first time in over a year, Sidewalk Prophets is getting the Great Big Family back together. Don't miss this night full of your favorite songs, stories, and most importantly...family. Great...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHTBb_0bZVzCMh00

Fundamentals of Trauma Healing Workshop

Winfield, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 12902 Winfield Rd., Winfield, WV 25213

Fundamentals of Trauma Healing Workshop offers attendees both the biblical and clinical foundations for counseling survivors of trauma.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1665jo_0bZVzCMh00

City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp is on Facebook. To connect with City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQCmz_0bZVzCMh00

French 500 Car Show

Gallipolis, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 189 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH

5th Annual French 500 Swap Meet, Car Show, and Burnout Admission $10 Adults / Kids Under 12 FREE Door Prizes Camping Available Buy, Sell, Trade! Auto, Motorcycle and More Vendor Spaces: $10 for 3...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Leon Daily

Leon Daily

Leon, WV
27
Followers
200
Post
543
Views
ABOUT

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leon, WV
City
Winfield, WV
City
Ripley, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Gallipolis#French#Burnout Admission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy