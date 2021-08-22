Leon events coming up

(LEON, WV) Leon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:

"Suffer Strong" Book Study Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:10 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:10 PM

Address: 20 Radwin Dr, Winfield, WV

This event is in-person at Winfield United Methodist Church and online. Join us from wherever you are! Led by Kendra Sullivan Book description: "Is it possible to embrace suffering as a privilege...

Sidewalk Prophets - Great Big Family Reunion Tour - Hurricane, WV Teays, Teays Valley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3937 Teays Valley Road, Teays, WV

For the first time in over a year, Sidewalk Prophets is getting the Great Big Family back together. Don't miss this night full of your favorite songs, stories, and most importantly...family. Great...

Fundamentals of Trauma Healing Workshop Winfield, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 12902 Winfield Rd., Winfield, WV 25213

Fundamentals of Trauma Healing Workshop offers attendees both the biblical and clinical foundations for counseling survivors of trauma.

City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp is on Facebook. To connect with City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp, join Facebook today.

French 500 Car Show Gallipolis, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 189 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH

5th Annual French 500 Swap Meet, Car Show, and Burnout Admission $10 Adults / Kids Under 12 FREE Door Prizes Camping Available Buy, Sell, Trade! Auto, Motorcycle and More Vendor Spaces: $10 for 3...