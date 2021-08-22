Leon events coming up
(LEON, WV) Leon has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:10 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:10 PM
Address: 20 Radwin Dr, Winfield, WV
This event is in-person at Winfield United Methodist Church and online. Join us from wherever you are! Led by Kendra Sullivan Book description: "Is it possible to embrace suffering as a privilege...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 3937 Teays Valley Road, Teays, WV
For the first time in over a year, Sidewalk Prophets is getting the Great Big Family back together. Don't miss this night full of your favorite songs, stories, and most importantly...family. Great...
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 12902 Winfield Rd., Winfield, WV 25213
Fundamentals of Trauma Healing Workshop offers attendees both the biblical and clinical foundations for counseling survivors of trauma.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV
City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp is on Facebook. To connect with City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 189 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH
5th Annual French 500 Swap Meet, Car Show, and Burnout Admission $10 Adults / Kids Under 12 FREE Door Prizes Camping Available Buy, Sell, Trade! Auto, Motorcycle and More Vendor Spaces: $10 for 3...
