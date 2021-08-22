Lovell events coming up

(LOVELL, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lovell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lovell area:

The Well Armed Woman local chapter meeting Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 142 W Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY

The Cody Firearms Experience is pleased to host the meetings for the local chapter of The Well Armed Woman. Cody Calendar advertisers make this calendar possible. [the_ad_group id="44"]

Ladies Book Club — Grace Point Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 550 Kattenhorn Dr, Powell, WY

Meet in the Grace Point library to discuss Live Not by Lies: A Manual for Christian Dissidents , by Rod Dreher

Cody Wild West River Fest Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1390 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

This event listing provided for the Cody community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share, let...

Cody Country Car Show Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 836 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Come see some great classic cars, hot rods, custom vehicles, muscle cars and more. The car show begins Friday with a barbeque and cruise through town. Saturday the show begins at 10:00 a.m. with...

Church Picnic Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2137 Cougar Ave, Cody, WY

Come one come all! Everyone is invited to our church Picnic!!! More details to come and sign up in the foyer for a dish to bring! Also check out other Trips & Adventurous Activities in Cody