Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovell, WY

Lovell events coming up

Posted by 
Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 5 days ago

(LOVELL, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lovell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lovell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGbA2_0bZVzBTy00

The Well Armed Woman local chapter meeting

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 142 W Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY

The Cody Firearms Experience is pleased to host the meetings for the local chapter of The Well Armed Woman. Cody Calendar advertisers make this calendar possible. [the_ad_group id="44"]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBhjT_0bZVzBTy00

Ladies Book Club — Grace Point

Powell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 550 Kattenhorn Dr, Powell, WY

Meet in the Grace Point library to discuss Live Not by Lies: A Manual for Christian Dissidents , by Rod Dreher

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zSQf_0bZVzBTy00

Cody Wild West River Fest

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1390 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

This event listing provided for the Cody community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share, let...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JDli_0bZVzBTy00

Cody Country Car Show

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 836 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Come see some great classic cars, hot rods, custom vehicles, muscle cars and more. The car show begins Friday with a barbeque and cruise through town. Saturday the show begins at 10:00 a.m. with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJxj3_0bZVzBTy00

Church Picnic

Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2137 Cougar Ave, Cody, WY

Come one come all! Everyone is invited to our church Picnic!!! More details to come and sign up in the foyer for a dish to bring! Also check out other Trips & Adventurous Activities in Cody

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lovell Voice

Lovell Voice

Lovell, WY
24
Followers
216
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lovell Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powell, WY
Cody, WY
Government
City
Cody, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Lovell, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Dreher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powell Wy Meet#Grace Point#Christian Dissidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy