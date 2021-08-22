Red Lodge events coming soon

(RED LODGE, MT) Red Lodge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Lodge area:

Jimmy’s Roadhouse Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 424 MT-78, Red Lodge, MT

GREAT event - limited seating. For tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quenby-and-kevin-tickets-166425664643?fbclid=IwAR1SblCGdHmjG53E0AXB2xRaqEMEY06zt_AyUMCTEer9kKqaChm8xXVQPhY. Kevin and...

River Valley Rangers | Dry Creek Saloon | Bridger, MT Bridger, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 119 S Main St, Bridger, MT

River Valley Rangers make their debut at Dry Creek Saloon in Bridger, MT for an evening of newgrass/jamgrass! 8-11pm Rolling plains, crackling campfires, and late night string sessions are just...

Risk Management Committee Meeting Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1306 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Beartooth Electric is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. div Topic: Risk Management Committee Meeting Time: Aug 24, 2021 10:00 AM Mountain Time div Join Zoom Meeting

Crazy Creek Garage Sale with Billy Waldo and Charlie Brandine & Lee Moran of the Flying Grizzlies — Red Lodge Ales Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Crazy Creek Garage Sale - all proceeds going to the Red Lodge City Pool Project 3-6 PM Billy Waldo with Charlie Brandine & Lee Moran of the Flying Grizzlies on stage 6:30 to 9:30 PM. Come grab a...

LOW KEY PURSUITS END OF SEASON PARTY Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

What came about as a consolation prize to the 2020 race season is now a Red Lodge Events staple! Maybe your race calendar is filled with races and you need some training motivation. Or maybe...