Sibley, IA

Sibley events coming soon

Sibley News Watch
Sibley News Watch
 5 days ago

(SIBLEY, IA) Live events are lining up on the Sibley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sibley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1dDq_0bZVz9nl00

Lego Saturdays

Sheldon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 925 4th Ave, Sheldon, IA

We'll have our Legos out every Saturday. Drop in any time between 10:30 and 1:30 and build something amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjnHY_0bZVz9nl00

Grape Stomp

Round Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 30124 MN-264, Round Lake, MN

GRAPE STOMP $40 per 2-person team Souvenir t-shirt & prizes KIDS STOMP $10 per child ADMISSION $5 at the gate • 20 and under free. First 150 adult guests receive a free wine glass TASTING TENT...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYUSk_0bZVz9nl00

Fulda Events— Solid Rock

Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1730 Diagonal Rd, Worthington, MN

Sunday Morning Worthington Campus 10:00 AM Service Sunday Morning Fulda Campus (Fulda High School) 10:00 AM Service Wednesday Evening Worthington Campus All Ministries: 7:00p.m. Click here for...

Adult Coloring

Sheldon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 925 4th Ave, Sheldon, IA

Adults! Join us for an evening of coloring. We'll provide coloring sheets and colored pencils or feel free to bring your own!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ee0OH_0bZVz9nl00

Ministry Leaders Team Meeting — Grace Community Church

Worthington, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2011 Nobles St, Worthington, MN

Ministry Leaders - Please save the date and plan to attend the team meeting on Aug 26 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Dinner and childcare will be provided. You can also join in via Zoom. PLEASE RSVP BELOW

Sibley News Watch

Sibley News Watch

Sibley, IA
