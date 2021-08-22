Cancel
Ringgold, LA

What's up Ringgold: Local events calendar

Ringgold News Beat
 5 days ago

(RINGGOLD, LA) Ringgold is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ringgold area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZnVX_0bZVz8v200

Bucs on the Run 5k

Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 210 E McKinley Ave, Haughton, LA

Please join us for the 6th Annual Bucs On The Run 5K in support of the Haughton High School and Middle School Cross Country Programs! Date & Starting Time: Saturday, August 28th, Race starts at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOPf5_0bZVz8v200

Daddy Daughter Dance

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 711 Gladney St, Minden, LA

The Junior Service League of Minden invites you to join us for a Daddy Daughter Dance on August 28th. About this event This event is open to guests 12 years of age and under who are accompanied by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12K7Pv_0bZVz8v200

Three-Day Firearms Instructor Development Course

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8450 River Range Road, Shreveport, LA 71106

Three full days of classroom and range training, learning to teach effective self defense skills to others. Range is air conditioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNC5a_0bZVz8v200

Captain Shreve High School Reunion 1990 and 1991

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 Stewart Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Let's Get It On. $65 Dollars per Guest to include Venue, Food, and DJ. Cash Bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tsf1Q_0bZVz8v200

After Your Blood Donation Tour

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 8910 Linwood Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

After Your Donation Tour: Seeing the magic of getting blood ready to use for area hospitals.

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

