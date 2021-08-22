What’s up Ringgold: Local events calendar
(RINGGOLD, LA) Ringgold is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Ringgold area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 210 E McKinley Ave, Haughton, LA
Please join us for the 6th Annual Bucs On The Run 5K in support of the Haughton High School and Middle School Cross Country Programs! Date & Starting Time: Saturday, August 28th, Race starts at...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 711 Gladney St, Minden, LA
The Junior Service League of Minden invites you to join us for a Daddy Daughter Dance on August 28th. About this event This event is open to guests 12 years of age and under who are accompanied by...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 8450 River Range Road, Shreveport, LA 71106
Three full days of classroom and range training, learning to teach effective self defense skills to others. Range is air conditioned.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1000 Stewart Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106
Let's Get It On. $65 Dollars per Guest to include Venue, Food, and DJ. Cash Bar.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 8910 Linwood Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106
After Your Donation Tour: Seeing the magic of getting blood ready to use for area hospitals.
