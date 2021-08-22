Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campo, CA

Campo calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 5 days ago

(CAMPO, CA) Live events are coming to Campo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Campo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzYpp_0bZVz69a00

Barrett Lake Fishing

Dulzura, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Please Note: This event is available for purchase online only. To allow as many people as possible the opportunity to fish Barrett Lake, there is a limit of 1 reservation per household on the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfM63_0bZVz69a00

ManCamp 2021

Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA

Calling the Men of CCO to join the adventure this year at Pine Valley Bible Conference Center. With an ever changing society, turbulent social climate and impending pressure on the Church, we as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0Pcc_0bZVz69a00

Celestial Sisters : a Retreat for Sisters, Mothers & Daughters

Boulevard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1585 Jewel Valley Rd, Boulevard, CA 91905

Calling all sisters, mothers, and daughters! Celestial Sisters is a weekend retreat for women of all ages, all races, and all stages of life

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQeAH_0bZVz69a00

"Thin Place" Activity: Descanso Labyrinth Walk

Descanso, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 10950 Boulder Creek Rd, Descanso, CA

Life Is a Labyrinth, Walk it Consciously with God Has life ever felt confusing? Have you felt lost? Have you had something on your mind or heart that is ruminating without resolve? Do you have...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pe5iq_0bZVz69a00

Top Gun Flat Track Series Round #4

Campo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Gun & Knife Shows 2021 in Campo, California - Explore Campo, California's best Gun shows. Find information & tickets of upcoming Gun shows & Knife Shows events in Campo, California.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Campo News Flash

Campo News Flash

Campo, CA
16
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Boulevard, CA
Local
California Government
City
Pine Valley, CA
City
Campo, CA
City
Descanso, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy