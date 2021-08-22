Cancel
San Manuel, AZ

Events on the San Manuel calendar

San Manuel Dispatch
San Manuel Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) San Manuel is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Manuel:

La Clásica San Manuel

San Manuel, AZ

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 711 S McNab Pkwy, San Manuel, AZ

The Arizona Cycling Team is pleased to present a new criterium in 2021! This is a challenging course around the San Manuel High School with ~75 feet of elevation per lap! For 2021, we running this...

Freddys Tucson Last Saturday Car Show

Oro Valley, AZ

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 11143 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ

Freddys Last Saturday Car Show in Tucson, Arizona is held on the last Saturday of the month in Oro Valley from 3pm – 7pm Freddy’s Last Saturday of the Month Car Show!!! This is an on-going monthly...

HEROES, Hearts & Horses

Tucson, AZ

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 7000 North Resort Drive, Tucson, AZ 85750

HEROES, Hearts & Horses is dedicated to our Heroes and their honorable and selfless service.

Live Music with Whiskey Treats!

Oro Valley, AZ

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1335 W Lambert Ln, Oro Valley, AZ

Live Music with Whiskey Treats! is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music with Whiskey Treats!, join Facebook today.

National Night Out in Oracle, Az

Oracle, AZ

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 685 East American Avenue, Oracle, AZ 85623

National Night Out in Oracle, Az Oct. 5th 4:00-8:00 at the Oracle Community Center

San Manuel Dispatch

San Manuel Dispatch

San Manuel, AZ
With San Manuel Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

