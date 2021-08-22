Cancel
Lutcher, LA

Live events Lutcher — what’s coming up

Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 5 days ago

(LUTCHER, LA) Live events are lining up on the Lutcher calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lutcher area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2svC_0bZVyzHZ00

Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Donaldsonville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Pfizer vaccines will be available to all Louisiana residents ages 12+. Appointments are preferred but not required. Please call 1-844-888-2772 to schedule an appointment. Masks required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7Ams_0bZVyzHZ00

Live at La Casa Del Sol Thibodaux

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Live at La Casa Del Sol Thibodaux at 141 Westover Dr, Thibodaux, LA 70301-8099, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KT8K_0bZVyzHZ00

Mass

Donaldsonville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 818 W 10th St, Donaldsonville, LA

Here is Nancy Nell Richard Mabile’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nancy Nell Richard Mabile (Donaldsonville...

Getting to the Heart of the Matter

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Getting to the Heart of the Matter: Caring for the Patient with Cardiac Conditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GV1K_0bZVyzHZ00

Emergency Nursing

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Emergency Nursing: Striving for Best Outcomes in Preparing for Disaster, Mass Casualty Incidents, and Other Emergency Situations

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher, LA
ABOUT

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

