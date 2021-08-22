Cancel
Live events on the horizon in Moscow

Moscow Daily
Moscow Daily
 5 days ago

(MOSCOW, TN) Live events are coming to Moscow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moscow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRKPN_0bZVyyOq00

Engaged Young Adult’s Summit: Transformed Identity: Past, Present, & Future

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 449 US-72 #137, Collierville, TN

If you are a young adult , join us August 20-22 for our Engaged Young Adults Summit. Our topic will be Transformed Identity: Past, Present, & Future More details to come!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwATz_0bZVyyOq00

Microsoft Word

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 Poplar View Pkwy, Collierville, TN

Beginners are invited to learn how to create, format, and save a document using Microsoft Word. Experience using a keyboard and mouse is required. Register online on the Library's events calendar...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPRwe_0bZVyyOq00

Ride for the Wreaths III

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ride for the Wreaths III Hosted by Wreaths Across America - West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Memphis TN Poker Run Saturday, August 28th VFW Post 5066 347 South Center St., Collierville, TN...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g17Zl_0bZVyyOq00

BLMS VB @ Collierville

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

What BLMS VB @ Collierville When 8/24/2021, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Learn More

Financial Education

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 501 Poplar View Pkwy, Collierville, TN

Join Patrick McDowell, and Independent Financial Advisor in this three part Financial Education series. On August 11th, learn the features and tax implications of different types of retirement...

Learn More

Moscow Daily

Moscow Daily

Moscow, TN
With Moscow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

