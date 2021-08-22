Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Live events Canadian — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Canadian News Beat
Canadian News Beat
 5 days ago

(CANADIAN, TX) Canadian is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canadian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohRge_0bZVyxW700

Calf Fry Festival & BBQ Cook Off - Vendor Registration

Canadian, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1101 N. 6th St, Canadian, TX 79014

Come join us for the 13th annual Calf Fry & BBQ Cook Off Beach Party. It is an IBCA State Championship event followed by concert & dance.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ow9Ih_0bZVyxW700

Luncheon Presentation by Morgan Page and Dustin Rice

Canadian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The artists behind "Bones of Texas" will discuss their three year journey of traveling all over Texas to photograph and explore small abandoned towns. Their story is fascinating and their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IA2xW_0bZVyxW700

August Happy Hour — The Citadelle Art Museum

Canadian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 520 E Nelson Ave, Canadian, TX

Come see our "Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist" exhibit while enjoying some complimentary snacks and drinks! August 26, 2021, from 5-6 pm. Invite your friends for a night out of the house...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Canadian News Beat

Canadian News Beat

Canadian, TX
11
Followers
154
Post
309
Views
ABOUT

With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Degas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
Country
Canada
Related
Books & Literaturenwaonline.com

Local notes: Writers' Colony keeps busy in Eureka Springs

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winners of the 2021 "Celebrate! Maya Project" fellowship, which invited young writers, ages 18 to 25, to explore social justice issues including racial discrimination, women's rights, and/or educational disparity. Two winners, Ethan Richmond from Madison, Conn., and Melan White from Cincinnati, Ohio, were selected for their writing projects' insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication. They will each receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, and it will be the first stay at a writers' colony for both writers.
Theater & DanceTime Out Global

Hungry? Two Montreal artists are serving augmented reality, fortune-telling hot dogs this week

As of Tuesday, August 24, the Montreal edition of MUTEK is kicking off with a substantial amount of live art to discover: In total, there's going to be 27 total digital works by local and international artists shown at outdoor and indoor venues across the downtown core of the city, and among them is one particular one that was on display at Fonderie Darling in 2020: An art installation by Montreal artists Anna Eyler and Nicolas Lapointe named D.o.t.T.D (Dance of the Techno-demons) serving augmented reality hot dogs.
LifestyleDesign Week

Design events to check out in September

As we approach autumn, September brings with it several not-to-be-missed design events, including the 19th edition of London Design Festival. After a scaled-back instalment last year because of the pandemic, London Design Festival (LDF) is returning in 2021 with a programme that aims to help people “rediscover the entire city”. As visitors have come to expect, a raft of commissioned projects, events, installations and exhibitions have been planned, with the action kicking off on 18 September.
Books & LiteratureArkansas Online

Local notes: Writers' Colony keeps busy in Eureka Springs

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winners of the 2021 "Celebrate! Maya Project" fellowship, which invited young writers, ages 18 to 25, to explore social justice issues including racial discrimination, women's rights, and/or educational disparity. Two winners, Ethan Richmond from Madison, Conn., and Melan White from Cincinnati, Ohio, were selected for their writing projects' insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication. They will each receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, and it will be the first stay at a writers' colony for both writers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy