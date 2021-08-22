Live events coming up in Lyman
(LYMAN, WY) Lyman is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lyman area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 815 S Main St, Kemmerer, WY
The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies! Hosted By Late Boomers. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Kemmerer., Its impossible to be grumpy at K-Towns best watering hole, so come...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 225 9th St, Evanston, WY
Uinta County Courthouse 225 9th Street Evanston, WY 82930-3415 Phone: 307-783-0301 Bridger Valley Phone:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY
Comedy Events in Fort Bridger, Laugh a loud with the live stand up comedy shows happening in the city.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY
EDEC 1020 V1 Instructor: Kimber Fessler Room 133 Wednesdays from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Partial Internet
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 339 Wasatch Rd, Evanston, WY
Delana Wright Albrecht will be hosting a paint party at the Knights Inn. Paint the amazing picture on this cover photo pay Delana at the door. Food and drinks off the Roundtable menu. This will be...
Comments / 0