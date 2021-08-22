Live events coming up in Lyman

(LYMAN, WY) Lyman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lyman area:

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies! Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 815 S Main St, Kemmerer, WY

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies! Hosted By Late Boomers. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Kemmerer., Its impossible to be grumpy at K-Towns best watering hole, so come...

Uinta County Economic Development Commission Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 225 9th St, Evanston, WY

Uinta County Courthouse 225 9th Street Evanston, WY 82930-3415 Phone: 307-783-0301 Bridger Valley Phone:

And A Bag Of Chips Comedy Tour Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY

Comedy Events in Fort Bridger, Laugh a loud with the live stand up comedy shows happening in the city.

Intro to Early Childhood Education Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

EDEC 1020 V1 Instructor: Kimber Fessler Room 133 Wednesdays from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Partial Internet

Paint party Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 339 Wasatch Rd, Evanston, WY

Delana Wright Albrecht will be hosting a paint party at the Knights Inn. Paint the amazing picture on this cover photo pay Delana at the door. Food and drinks off the Roundtable menu. This will be...