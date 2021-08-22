Cancel
Lyman, WY

Live events coming up in Lyman

Lyman Times
 5 days ago

(LYMAN, WY) Lyman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lyman area:

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies!

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 815 S Main St, Kemmerer, WY

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies! Hosted By Late Boomers. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Kemmerer., Its impossible to be grumpy at K-Towns best watering hole, so come...

Uinta County Economic Development Commission

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 225 9th St, Evanston, WY

Uinta County Courthouse 225 9th Street Evanston, WY 82930-3415 Phone: 307-783-0301 Bridger Valley Phone:

And A Bag Of Chips Comedy Tour

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY

Comedy Events in Fort Bridger, Laugh a loud with the live stand up comedy shows happening in the city.

Intro to Early Childhood Education

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

EDEC 1020 V1 Instructor: Kimber Fessler Room 133 Wednesdays from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Partial Internet

Paint party

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 339 Wasatch Rd, Evanston, WY

Delana Wright Albrecht will be hosting a paint party at the Knights Inn. Paint the amazing picture on this cover photo pay Delana at the door. Food and drinks off the Roundtable menu. This will be...

Lyman Times

Lyman, WY
With Lyman Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

