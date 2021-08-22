Cancel
Bottineau, ND

Coming soon: Bottineau events

Bottineau Times
(BOTTINEAU, ND) Live events are lining up on the Bottineau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bottineau:

2021 Turtle Trot Run the Loop, 5K Fun Run & Walk

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 71 Twin Oaks Shore, Bottineau, ND

Run or walk the scenic trails around Lake Metigoshe. This course gives runners and walkers of all abilities the chance to participate in the spirit of competition. A laid-back, fun atmosphere for...

Learn More
Village Fair

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Village Fair returns! Enjoy food trucks, entertainment, vendors, demonstrations, carnival games for the kids, pancake breakfast, penny candy, root beer floats, silent movies and so much more!

Learn More
Bottineau Farmers Market

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5th St W, Bottineau, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:6th and Main Street Bottineau, ND 58318

Learn More
Annual Corn Feed

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

Come on out for our annual Corn Feed! All the corn, dogs, brats, and chips you can handle; as well as great drinks and company! Free to the public and all ages welcome!

Learn More

With Bottineau Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

