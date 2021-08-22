Coming soon: Paonia events

(PAONIA, CO) Paonia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paonia:

Art at the Paonia Library! Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 80 Samuel Wade Rd, Paonia, CO

Local art is being displayed at the Paonia Library, available to view during open hours from June to September! ARTIST BIO Naropa Sabine has worked in numerous artistic disciplines, engaging in...

Niceness — Pickin' Productions Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Pickin’ in the park presents Niceness with Jeneve Rose Mitchell & J-Calvin Opening Free SHOW @ 6pm Local Beer, Food, Wine & Cider

Breathe Deep Workshop Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 110 S 7th St Unit B, Hotchkiss, CO

Join Liz Evans of HandsOnBodyWorks as she delves deeper into the topic of breath and oxygen training. She will call on years of experience to help you learn restorative breathwork to use your...

Plant ID Hike to Interocean Pass Paonia, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 204 Poplar Avenue, Paonia, CO 81428

Join us for a moderate-level hike focused on botany with Ewelina Bajda!

A Day of Indigenous Teachings with Wayne Smoke Snellgrove Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 261 W Hotchkiss Ave, Hotchkiss, CO

A day of Indigenous Teachings with Wayne Smoke Snellgrove, (Ka-nee Pa-Wit Makwa, Standing Bear) About this Event A day of Indigenous Teachings with Wayne Smoke Snellgrove, (Ka-nee Pa-Wit Makwa...