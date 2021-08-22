Onawa calendar: Events coming up

(ONAWA, IA) Onawa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onawa:

Aqua Zumba with Pam Sergeant Bluff, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 910 E Topaz Dr, Sergeant Bluff, IA

Join us at the Sergeant Bluff Pool for Aqua Zumba August 21st and August 28th at 9 am with Instructor Pam! Cost is $5 at the door. We hope to see you there! For any questions call the Parks and...

Summit SuperSeries Points Race Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 22940 248th St, Onawa, IA

July 10 Points race #5 & July 11 Points race #6 canceled rescheduled July 31 Points race #5 & Aug 1 Points race #6 Aug 7 Points race #7 & Aug 8 points race #8 Aug 21 Points race #9 & Aug 22 Points...

Onabike XXVIIII Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 707 Iowa Ave, Onawa, IA

2022 Onabike XXVV will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 Western Iowa's largest one day bike ride.