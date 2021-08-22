Cancel
Wells, MN

Coming soon: Wells events

Wells Bulletin
 5 days ago

(WELLS, MN) Wells is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wells:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVrie_0bZVyooo00

Golden Bubble Ballroom ~ Wells MN

Wells, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Golden Bubble Ballroom ~ Wells MN Such a beautiful fun place! Bright and clean! Amazing staff! Bringing back the Dance Halls of yesteryear with a fantastic ballroom dancing floor, great job on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INfc3_0bZVyooo00

Petro – Albert Lea, MN

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

As a special incentive, new and renewing members can sign up at the truck at the reduced price of only $35 – a savings of $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMugQ_0bZVyooo00

SAIL – New Richland

New Richland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 204 1st St NW, New Richland, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLc5N_0bZVyooo00

Volleyball: Girls 9B vs. Albert Lea (Away)

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 2000 Tiger Ln, Albert Lea, MN

This website is powered by SportsEngine's Sports Relationship Management (SRM) software, but is owned by and subject to the Owatonna Volleyball privacy policy. ©2021 SportsEngine, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0baq_0bZVyooo00

GoChurch at Thompson Park, Wells

Wells, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Join us for Church on the GO this summer! We'll be "popping up" in various parks and locations around Albert Lea, Wells, etc....so be sure to check where we are headed next and join us! And, don't...

