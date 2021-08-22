Granby calendar: What's coming up

(GRANBY, CO) Live events are coming to Granby.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Granby:

Kendra's Garden Tours Tabernash, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO

Activities and special events are currently reserved for lodging guests only. Kendra's garden is a high-altitude organic farm-to-table vegetable garden. It was built to honor the passion for...

Bird Watching Tabernash, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO

Join Scott Rashid, Director of the Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute (CARRI) on a leisurely bird walk along the grounds of the Ranch. As you walk, Scott will identify the birds...

Mindfulness Horseback Ride Tabernash, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO

Special events are reserved for Lodging Guests only. Ride out on the trails guided by one of our wranglers and yoga instructors for a mindful experience connecting with our horses and surrounding...

Crafts & Cocktails Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 Village Rd, Granby, CO

The Granby Ranch Crafts ‘N Cocktails, every other Friday, is the perfect place to dabble in the arts. Every session will be a different craft to help you relax, take your mind off things, exercise...

Open Mic Night Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 62 E Agate Ave, Granby, CO

Open Mic Night !! Great music, great fun Come up on stage and show us those hidden musical talents. Don't be shy . Be there or be square.