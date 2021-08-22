Live events on the horizon in Tornillo

(TORNILLO, TX) Live events are coming to Tornillo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tornillo area:

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3 El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 8750 Gateway Boulevard East, El Paso, TX 79907

Peekaboo's - The Black Hole Tour arrives at Green Door El Paso on Saturday, October 9th, 2021.

Fiesta Patronal, Capilla Santa Mónica Clint, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 San Elizario Rd, Clint, TX

La Capilla Santa Mónica te invita a vivir en comunidad nuestra fiesta patronal, el viernes 27 y sábado 28 de agosto. ⛪️ Misa, viernes 27 a las 7:00pm. ? Kermés, Sábado 28 de 5 a 10pm (preventa en...

Desert Hearts Takeover | October 2 | Green Door Outdoor El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 8750 Gateway Blvd East, El Paso, TX 79907

Desert Hearts: Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky at Green Door Outdoor on Saturday October 2nd

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate El Paso El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT98, El Paso, TX 79910

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.