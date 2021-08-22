Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tornillo, TX

Live events on the horizon in Tornillo

Posted by 
Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 5 days ago

(TORNILLO, TX) Live events are coming to Tornillo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tornillo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbfES_0bZVyiWS00

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, El Paso, TX 79910

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jq23P_0bZVyiWS00

El Paso: Peekaboo - The Black Hole Tour [18 & Over]

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 8750 Gateway Boulevard East, El Paso, TX 79907

Peekaboo's - The Black Hole Tour arrives at Green Door El Paso on Saturday, October 9th, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303nhv_0bZVyiWS00

Fiesta Patronal, Capilla Santa Mónica

Clint, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 San Elizario Rd, Clint, TX

La Capilla Santa Mónica te invita a vivir en comunidad nuestra fiesta patronal, el viernes 27 y sábado 28 de agosto. ⛪️ Misa, viernes 27 a las 7:00pm. ? Kermés, Sábado 28 de 5 a 10pm (preventa en...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9Q6U_0bZVyiWS00

Desert Hearts Takeover | October 2 | Green Door Outdoor

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 8750 Gateway Blvd East, El Paso, TX 79907

Desert Hearts: Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky at Green Door Outdoor on Saturday October 2nd

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WODJ_0bZVyiWS00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate El Paso

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT98, El Paso, TX 79910

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
28
Followers
209
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Clint, TX
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Tornillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Vivir En#El Viernes#Marbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy