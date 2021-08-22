Hawthorne events coming up
(HAWTHORNE, NV) Live events are lining up on the Hawthorne calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hawthorne:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: California 270, Bridgeport, CA 93517
This is a unique opportunity we have secured to shoot in and around the Ghost Town throughout the night.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: Bridgeport, CA
Five day/four night backpacking trip within Hoover Wilderness. We will begin at Leavitt Meadows trail head with our end point at Cinko Lake, then return to Leavitt Meadows. Day 1: Around 8...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
MSHA 24 Hour surface class. Class size will be limited! Cost is $150 payable when registering. You must be registered and pay prior to class being held~ It will be held at Souled Out 898 E Street...
Comments / 0