Hawthorne events coming up

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Live events are lining up on the Hawthorne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hawthorne:

Bodie Milky Way Workshop Bridgeport, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: California 270, Bridgeport, CA 93517

This is a unique opportunity we have secured to shoot in and around the Ghost Town throughout the night.

Backpacking Cinko Lake and Vicinity Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Bridgeport, CA

Five day/four night backpacking trip within Hoover Wilderness. We will begin at Leavitt Meadows trail head with our end point at Cinko Lake, then return to Leavitt Meadows. Day 1: Around 8...

MSHA 24 Hour New Miner Class Hawthorne, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

MSHA 24 Hour surface class. Class size will be limited! Cost is $150 payable when registering. You must be registered and pay prior to class being held~ It will be held at Souled Out 898 E Street...