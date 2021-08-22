Cancel
Hawthorne, NV

Hawthorne events coming up

Hawthorne Times
Hawthorne Times
 5 days ago

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Live events are lining up on the Hawthorne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hawthorne:

Bodie Milky Way Workshop

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: California 270, Bridgeport, CA 93517

This is a unique opportunity we have secured to shoot in and around the Ghost Town throughout the night.

Backpacking Cinko Lake and Vicinity

Bridgeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Bridgeport, CA

Five day/four night backpacking trip within Hoover Wilderness. We will begin at Leavitt Meadows trail head with our end point at Cinko Lake, then return to Leavitt Meadows. Day 1: Around 8...

MSHA 24 Hour New Miner Class

Hawthorne, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

MSHA 24 Hour surface class. Class size will be limited! Cost is $150 payable when registering. You must be registered and pay prior to class being held~ It will be held at Souled Out 898 E Street...

Comments / 0

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne, NV
ABOUT

With Hawthorne Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

