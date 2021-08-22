Live events coming up in Canisteo

(CANISTEO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Canisteo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canisteo area:

Kent Beer Company presents Laughing Stock 2 Andover, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1699 Jones Road Spur, Andover, NY 14806

WE ARE BACK! With a brand new line up of the best local Stand Up Comedy and the best local brews under the open sky.

2021 Senior Forum - A Hybrid Event Bath, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3 East Pulteney Square, Bath, NY 14810

Join us for the 2021 Senior Forum either Online or In Person

Votre Entreprise Poules Pondeuses qui Roulent Bath, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1 D95A, 14810 Gonneville-en-Auge

Construisez vous-même un poulailler mobile avec ouverture automatique des portes et repartez avec un plan d'affaires

Mesh Sunflower Wreath Arkport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 16 Main St, Arkport, NY

REGISTER at our Store Front ONLY Mesh Sunflower Wreath Class back by popular demand!!!Make and take your very own Sunflower Flower Wreath with Sue Mettler! Finished wreath measures approximately...

The 15th Annual Mickey Donahue Irish Scramble Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1799 Co Rd 109, Hornell, NY

The 15th Annual Mickey Donahue Irish Scramble at Twin Hickory Golf Club, 1799 Turnpike Rd, Hornell, NY, US 14843, Hornell, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm to 08:00 pm