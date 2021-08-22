Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canisteo, NY

Live events coming up in Canisteo

Posted by 
Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 5 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Canisteo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canisteo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySVms_0bZVycE600

Kent Beer Company presents Laughing Stock 2

Andover, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1699 Jones Road Spur, Andover, NY 14806

WE ARE BACK! With a brand new line up of the best local Stand Up Comedy and the best local brews under the open sky.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmA3L_0bZVycE600

2021 Senior Forum - A Hybrid Event

Bath, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3 East Pulteney Square, Bath, NY 14810

Join us for the 2021 Senior Forum either Online or In Person

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hml8_0bZVycE600

Votre Entreprise Poules Pondeuses qui Roulent

Bath, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1 D95A, 14810 Gonneville-en-Auge

Construisez vous-même un poulailler mobile avec ouverture automatique des portes et repartez avec un plan d'affaires

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNCYw_0bZVycE600

Mesh Sunflower Wreath

Arkport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 16 Main St, Arkport, NY

REGISTER at our Store Front ONLY Mesh Sunflower Wreath Class back by popular demand!!!Make and take your very own Sunflower Flower Wreath with Sue Mettler! Finished wreath measures approximately...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuM5o_0bZVycE600

The 15th Annual Mickey Donahue Irish Scramble

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1799 Co Rd 109, Hornell, NY

The 15th Annual Mickey Donahue Irish Scramble at Twin Hickory Golf Club, 1799 Turnpike Rd, Hornell, NY, US 14843, Hornell, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo Journal

Canisteo, NY
26
Followers
199
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canisteo, NY
City
Bath, NY
City
Andover, NY
City
Hornell, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bath Ny 14810 Join#Construisez#Arkport#Twin Hickory Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

45 Awesome Events Happening This September in WNY

Truly, the number of large scale events and festivals happening this month is absolutely thrilling if you ask us. From cultural events to huge music festivals and food and drink extravaganzas, a Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and much more, September events will not disappoint. Plan to treat this month like a summer extension – one we all want, need, and hardcore deserve after the past year and a half of limited socialization.
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
Queensbury, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Adirondack Balloon Festival returns

QUEENSBURY | The Adirondack Balloon Festival returns this September for its 48th year. The event's promoters promise a brand-new format, expanding to include a new event at East Field in Glens Falls, multiple launch sites throughout Warren and Washington counties, and a drive-through "moonglow." “This will not be the same-old,...
Hancock, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

The Birdhouse Gallery

HANCOCK, NY- Forage Space in Narrowsburg will be hosting a one day pop-up by the Birdhouse Gallery for one day only on August 14 from 12-4. The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY. The artists who created...
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy