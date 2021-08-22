Cancel
Davenport News Flash

Davenport calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Davenport area:

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Northern Quest

Airway Heights, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA

Let’s Get Crafty at Kids Quest at Northern Quest! Here in Spokane, we will be creating colorful pinwheels, watercolor circle art, string painting, and whipping up noodle necklaces and playdough...

Ice Cube

Airway Heights, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA

An experience you will share with other fellow fans and one you will never forget. Sit in the audience, feel the energy and witness your favorite entertainment live and up close. It will be better...

Public weekend and yes I said weekend

Airway Heights, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 202 S Craig Rd, Airway Heights, WA

This will be a open to the public weekend. August 28th 300pm to 830pm and August 29th 300pm to 830pm. If you don't make the 28th then come on out for the 29th. Rentals are $30 for marker, mask...

Lincoln County Fair

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1601 Morgan St, Davenport, WA

Local County Fair, with Food Concessions, Commercial booths, Informational booths, Farm animals, Local and Regional entertainment, Strolling Magician, Archery demonstrations, Kid attractions, and...

Spiritual Emphasis 2021 - Keep the Faith

Medical Lake, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 10919 South Lakehurst Drive, Medical Lake, WA 99022

Spiritual Emphasis 2021 — Adult & Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest

