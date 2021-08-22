Coming soon: Unionville events

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Unionville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Unionville area:

Back to School Bash Queen City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 409 N Main St, Queen City, MO

Back To School 2021 Events in Queen City, Missouri, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Queen City, Missouri. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to...

Summer on the Square: Truman Steel Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 106 W Washington St # 2, Kirksville, MO

Summer on the Square is a primary Performing Arts Initiative presented by the Kirksville Arts Association. Our goal is to bring the best local and regional musicians to Kirksville and provide a...

Corydon Farmers Market Corydon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 N Lafayette St, Corydon, IA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 3 - July 22, 2021Thursdays, 5:00 PM - 08:00 PM August 7 - October 16, 2021Saturdays, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Location:

Royal Oaks Sunrise Trail Race Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Race Name: Royal Oaks Sunrise Trail Race Date: Saturday August 28th, 2021 - 6:30 am Location: Kirksville State: Missouri, United States Website: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=85457 Go...

Petroglyph Tour Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of petroglyphs or rock carvings made by ancestors of today’s American Indians. Explore the petroglyphs with park staff to learn more about this...