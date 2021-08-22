Cancel
Mission, SD

Mission events coming up

Mission Digest
 5 days ago

(MISSION, SD) Mission has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mission area:

Constitution Alive

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

A citizen's guide to the constitution, come and learn about your constitution with Jan. This class will cover the constitution and explain it in the most down to earth way. This is a free class

Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo

Sparks, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Plans are underway for the 134th annual Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo on August 28th this year. A slight change in the order of events with the Bowery program starting at 10am, […]\n

Saturday Night with the Bulls

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 Main St, Winner, SD

Annual bull-o-rama held at the Tripp County Rodeo Arena. Bull riding event with mutton bustin' and a junior wild horse race.

Mission Digest

Mission, SD
With Mission Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

