Mission events coming up

(MISSION, SD) Mission has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mission area:

Constitution Alive Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

A citizen's guide to the constitution, come and learn about your constitution with Jan. This class will cover the constitution and explain it in the most down to earth way. This is a free class

Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo Sparks, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Plans are underway for the 134th annual Old Settlers Reunion and Rodeo on August 28th this year. A slight change in the order of events with the Bowery program starting at 10am, […]



Saturday Night with the Bulls Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 Main St, Winner, SD

Annual bull-o-rama held at the Tripp County Rodeo Arena. Bull riding event with mutton bustin' and a junior wild horse race.