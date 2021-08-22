Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meeker, CO

Live events Meeker — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 5 days ago

(MEEKER, CO) Meeker is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meeker area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cwgp8_0bZVyPhX00

100K Ruck for Basecamp 40

Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 East 30th Street, Rifle, CO 81650

Join Tom Barbata, a US Army Veteran, in his annual Ruck March for Basecamp 40, a local organization supporting United States Veterans. This

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZnew_0bZVyPhX00

Fun on the Alpaca Farm

Silt, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 35795 US-6, Silt, CO

FREE FAMILY FUN!! Visitors welcome at Sopris Alpaca Farm in Silt, CO (just a quick 15 minute drive from Glenwood Springs) We are open DAILY from 10-4. No appointment needed. Just come on back and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfVKo_0bZVyPhX00

Teen Night

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Teen Night is held the fourth Thursday of the month at the Stone House. All teens are invited to come createon their own or with instructor. Supplies included.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZEL7_0bZVyPhX00

Rifle Farmer’s Market

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 612 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - September 3, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PM Locations: Heinze Park - 612 Railroad Ave Rifle, CO 81650

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6YiB_0bZVyPhX00

2021 JAMMIN' LAMB FESTIVAL - "Family Fun and Home-town Friendliness!"

Meeker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 555 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641

Don’t miss the fun event featuring  LAMB, MUSIC, CULTURE & SPIRITS on the square in Downtown Meeker "FAMILY FUN AND HOME-TOWN FRIENDLINESS"

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Meeker Times

Meeker Times

Meeker, CO
10
Followers
209
Post
918
Views
ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Us Army Veteran#United States#Silt Co Free Family#Sopris Alpaca Farm
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rifle, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Meeker, CO
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy