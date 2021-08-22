Live events Meeker — what’s coming up

(MEEKER, CO) Meeker is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meeker area:

100K Ruck for Basecamp 40 Rifle, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 East 30th Street, Rifle, CO 81650

Join Tom Barbata, a US Army Veteran, in his annual Ruck March for Basecamp 40, a local organization supporting United States Veterans. This

Fun on the Alpaca Farm Silt, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 35795 US-6, Silt, CO

FREE FAMILY FUN!! Visitors welcome at Sopris Alpaca Farm in Silt, CO (just a quick 15 minute drive from Glenwood Springs) We are open DAILY from 10-4. No appointment needed. Just come on back and...

Teen Night Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Teen Night is held the fourth Thursday of the month at the Stone House. All teens are invited to come createon their own or with instructor. Supplies included.

Rifle Farmer’s Market Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 612 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - September 3, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PM Locations: Heinze Park - 612 Railroad Ave Rifle, CO 81650

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 555 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641

Don’t miss the fun event featuring LAMB, MUSIC, CULTURE & SPIRITS on the square in Downtown Meeker "FAMILY FUN AND HOME-TOWN FRIENDLINESS"