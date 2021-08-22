Cancel
Oakridge, OR

Oakridge events calendar

Oakridge Times
 5 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Oakridge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakridge:

Lane County - Utah Concealed Firearm Permit

Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This is the Utah State only class. If you already have your Oregon CHL, and want to add the additional reciprocity‘s - this is the course for you. This Permit gives you 37 additional states to...

Gettin REAL w Grevers Bonus Camp, Sun Aug 22, 9am-12pm, Ages 9-19, $80

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1440 South 8th Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424

Gold Medalist Matt Grevers will dive deeper into how he trains, secrets to his starts and turns, and his favorite drylands and stretches.

Church Picnic

Creswell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 75 S 4th St, Creswell, OR

Church Picnic will be Sunday, August 29th at 11:30 am. The Fellowship Committee will be providing Fried Chicken. The Congregation is asked to bring a dish or dessert to share.

Adair Homes Building 101 Seminar

Creswell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 172 Melton Rd, Creswell, OR

Getting started down the path to building a custom home can seem daunting & even out of reach, but it doesn't have to be. Adair Homes offers a comprehensive seminar that will answer all your...

Creswell Over-40 Social Club

Creswell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 99 S 1st St, Creswell, OR

A free weekly gathering at the Community Center featuring free coffee and snacks, conversation, and various activities to keep the heart and mind feeling young. Some activities have been chair...

Oakridge Times

Oakridge, OR
With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

