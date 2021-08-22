Live events coming up in Dannemora

(DANNEMORA, NY) Dannemora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dannemora:

LEOSA HR 218 - (Law Enforcement) Carry Qualification Course Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7450 Route 9, Plattsburgh, NY 12901

The Club will host the qualification course that Retired Law Enforcement Officers need (under HR 218 ) to take each year to carry a pistol.

Exhibit - Gabe Dickens "North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade" Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh, NY

The Strand Center for the Arts is thrilled to host "North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade," artwork created by photographer, Gabe Dickens, in the Main Gallery. Since obtaining...

Half and Half Waiver Training (Plattsburgh, NY) Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

If you are interested in attending this training please contact Kathleen Freeman at kfreeman2@cvph.org

Peru Gazebo, Peru NY Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Peru Gazebo, Peru NY at Town Of Peru, Ny, Plattsburgh, NY 12901, Plattsburgh, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 06:00 pm

August Family Nights Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Every Tuesday Night in August! Come join us for a fun night for the whole family! Enjoy our blooming patio, outside and inside game and craft stations, special kid music, a free Ice Dream Cone for...