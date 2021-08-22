Cancel
Dannemora, NY

Live events coming up in Dannemora

Dannemora Daily
Dannemora Daily
 5 days ago

(DANNEMORA, NY) Dannemora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dannemora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwkeX_0bZVyNBJ00

LEOSA HR 218 - (Law Enforcement) Carry Qualification Course

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7450 Route 9, Plattsburgh, NY 12901

The Club will host the qualification course that Retired Law Enforcement Officers need (under HR 218 ) to take each year to carry a pistol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUmLX_0bZVyNBJ00

Exhibit - Gabe Dickens "North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade"

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh, NY

The Strand Center for the Arts is thrilled to host "North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade," artwork created by photographer, Gabe Dickens, in the Main Gallery. Since obtaining...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7tQL_0bZVyNBJ00

Half and Half Waiver Training (Plattsburgh, NY)

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

If you are interested in attending this training please contact Kathleen Freeman at kfreeman2@cvph.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geVGS_0bZVyNBJ00

Peru Gazebo, Peru NY

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Peru Gazebo, Peru NY at Town Of Peru, Ny, Plattsburgh, NY 12901, Plattsburgh, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 06:00 pm

August Family Nights

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Every Tuesday Night in August! Come join us for a fun night for the whole family! Enjoy our blooming patio, outside and inside game and craft stations, special kid music, a free Ice Dream Cone for...

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

