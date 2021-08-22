Argos calendar: Coming events

(ARGOS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Argos calendar.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Argos:

Crash Fest and Night of Destruction Plymouth, IN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 11621 12th Rd #9010, Plymouth, IN

Time: Grandstands Open: 4 PMRegistration: 3 PM 4:45 PMPill Draw Closes: 4:45PMDrivers Meeting: 5:00 PMHot Laps: 5:30 PMRacing Begins: 6:30PM

Climate Series-Purdue Extension Marshall County Plymouth, IN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 201 N Center St, Plymouth, IN

Join Robert Yoder, Purdue Extension ANR Educator on this upcoming Climate Series. As the new 30 year climate "Normals" have been released in June there is so much information available for...

Marshall County Alzheimer's & Dementia Caregiver Support Group Plymouth, IN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1305 W Harrison St, Plymouth, IN

Support for anyone caring for or living with someone with Alzheimer's or dementia throughout the whole journey.

Bill Murchie's August Basketball Camp Plymouth, IN

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2923 Vanvactor Dr, Plymouth, IN

Coach Bill Murchie will have another Basketball Camp on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 28-29 at The Zone. The camp is open to boys and girls grades 2nd thru 8th. The 2nd thru 4th grade session will take...

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 11631 12th Road, Plymouth, IN 46563

Monster Truck Throwdown invades the Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana for one huge day of destruction Saturday, September 11, 2021!