Argos, IN

Argos calendar: Coming events

Argos Times
 5 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Argos calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Argos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0yNO_0bZVyLPr00

Crash Fest and Night of Destruction

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 11621 12th Rd #9010, Plymouth, IN

Time: Grandstands Open: 4 PMRegistration: 3 PM 4:45 PMPill Draw Closes: 4:45PMDrivers Meeting: 5:00 PMHot Laps: 5:30 PMRacing Begins: 6:30PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3pqN_0bZVyLPr00

Climate Series-Purdue Extension Marshall County

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 201 N Center St, Plymouth, IN

Join Robert Yoder, Purdue Extension ANR Educator on this upcoming Climate Series. As the new 30 year climate "Normals" have been released in June there is so much information available for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voNsq_0bZVyLPr00

Marshall County Alzheimer's & Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1305 W Harrison St, Plymouth, IN

Support for anyone caring for or living with someone with Alzheimer's or dementia throughout the whole journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3J80_0bZVyLPr00

Bill Murchie's August Basketball Camp

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2923 Vanvactor Dr, Plymouth, IN

Coach Bill Murchie will have another Basketball Camp on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 28-29 at The Zone. The camp is open to boys and girls grades 2nd thru 8th. The 2nd thru 4th grade session will take...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDAmv_0bZVyLPr00

Monster Truck Throwdown - Plymouth, IN - September 11, 2021

Plymouth, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 11631 12th Road, Plymouth, IN 46563

Monster Truck Throwdown invades the Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana for one huge day of destruction Saturday, September 11, 2021!

With Argos Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

