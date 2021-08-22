Events on the Borrego Springs calendar

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Live events are coming to Borrego Springs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Borrego Springs:

Joe & Bernatte Live 8/22/21 from 1:00/4:00 Warner Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 38642 CA-79, Warner Springs, CA

Enjoy classic, country & originals. Skybox Grill will be catering at this event. Please RSVP before 8/20 Tri tip dinner & a bottle of Select Wine $40 Wine Club $30.

Authentic Italian Pasta Making - Cooking Class by Cozymeal™ Julian, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Julian, CA 92036

Phenomenal food and incredible company await you at the chef's table! Join Cozymeal’s upcoming cooking class Join “Authentic Italian Pasta Making” with Chef Jordan W. for an intimate 2.5-hour culinary experience and 3-course meal.Cozymeal offers a variety of culinary experiences, including cooking classes, team building activities, food tours and private chef services. We’ll give you a unique, unforgettable experience hosted by incredible chefs and guides in over 70 cities across the U.S. and Ca

Design Review Committee Meeting La Quinta, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 60151 Trilogy Pkwy Ste 2, La Quinta, CA

The Design Review Committee meets every second and fourth Wednesday of each month. The deadline to turn in applications will be the Friday before each meeting. Please…



Birds of Anza Borrego (Biology X404.9, 1.5 unit) Fall 2021 Borrego Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 652 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Join Kurt Leuschner on this weekend class explores the oases in and around the Anza Borrego Desert.

Tom and Jerry @ Pine Valley County Park Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 28810 Old Hwy 80, Pine Valley, CA

A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.

