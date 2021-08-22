Cancel
Onamia, MN

Onamia events coming soon

Onamia Voice
Onamia Voice
 5 days ago

(ONAMIA, MN) Onamia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Onamia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04x75c_0bZVyEEm00

Wahkon Days

Wahkon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Treasure Hunt by Century 21 Atwood Mille Lacs - Clues on Bulletin Board (Wednesday-Sunday) Friday Evening: 8pm Wahkon Inn Band - Smoking Guns & Isle Lions Pull Tabs Saturday: 10a-4pm Crafters ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etF8u_0bZVyEEm00

Ogilvie, MN

Ogilvie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1539 MN-23, Ogilvie, MN

Ogilvie, MN at 1539 Minnesota 23 Ogilvie, MN, 56358, Ogilvie, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 12:00 am

Track Championship + WISSOTA Late Model Challenge Series

Ogilvie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1539 MN-23, Ogilvie, MN

Track Championship + WISSOTA Late Model Challenge Series running WISSOTA sanctioned Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod Fours, and Hornets.

Smoke on the Hill Tractor Pull – FRIDAY NIGHT

Ogilvie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1539 MN-23, Ogilvie, MN

Click Here For Mobile Lineups Friday, August 27, 2021 Adult GA Ticket: $15 Senior 55+ GA Ticket: $13 Student GA Ticket: $13 Military GA Ticket: $13 Kids 12 & Under GA Ticket: 12 yrs and under...

Season Championship plus Late Model Special

Ogilvie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1539 MN-23, Ogilvie, MN

Click Here For Mobile Lineups Saturday, August 28, 2021 Adult GA Ticket: $20 Senior 55+ GA Ticket: $18 Student GA Ticket: $18 Military GA Ticket: $18 Kids 12 & Under GA Ticket: FREE! Trackside...

Onamia Voice

Onamia Voice

Onamia, MN
With Onamia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

