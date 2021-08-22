Shoals calendar: Events coming up

(SHOALS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Shoals calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shoals:

HomeGrown Tuesday Farmers Market French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 8 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 7PM Location:The French Lick Town Green

Ripple Roundup, 35th Class Reunion French Lick, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 8670 Indiana 56, French Lick, IN 47432

Come and enjoy our 35th Year Class Reunion at the French Lick Resort! We will have a great time, eating, dancing, & connecting with friends

Sounds of Summer - A Beach Boys Tribute Christmas Show! Mitchell, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446

The talented Sounds of Summer Beach Boys Tribute Band will be performing a live Christmas show on December 11th @ 7 p.m.!

Lawrence County's Own Nostalgia Band - Big Band Music Live! Mitchell, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446

Live at the Mitchell Opera House on October 9th- The Nostalgia Big Band - Lawrence County's Own!

Nutrition & The Nervous System Loogootee, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 15519 U.S. 231, Loogootee, IN 47553

Join Dr. Terry Harmon for a seminar on nutrition, the autonomic nervous system and how you can support overall health with these two pieces!