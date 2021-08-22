Shoals calendar: Events coming up
(SHOALS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Shoals calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shoals:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN
Season:Summer Market Hours: June 8 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 7PM Location:The French Lick Town Green
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 8670 Indiana 56, French Lick, IN 47432
Come and enjoy our 35th Year Class Reunion at the French Lick Resort! We will have a great time, eating, dancing, & connecting with friends
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446
The talented Sounds of Summer Beach Boys Tribute Band will be performing a live Christmas show on December 11th @ 7 p.m.!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 217 North 7th Street, Mitchell, IN 47446
Live at the Mitchell Opera House on October 9th- The Nostalgia Big Band - Lawrence County's Own!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 15519 U.S. 231, Loogootee, IN 47553
Join Dr. Terry Harmon for a seminar on nutrition, the autonomic nervous system and how you can support overall health with these two pieces!
Comments / 0