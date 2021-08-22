Morenci events calendar

(MORENCI, MI) Live events are coming to Morenci.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morenci:

Obama Kush (CCELL 510 Cartridge)(REC) | Pinnacle Emporium Morenci, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 850 E Main St, Morenci, MI

Location Pinnacle Emporium Morenci 1098 East Main Street, Morenci, MI 49256

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Adrian, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1099 East Hwy. 223, Adrian, MI 49221

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Habitat Lenawee Farm to Table Dinner Adrian, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 South Madison Street, Adrian, MI 49221

Habitat for Humanity of Lenawee County Farm to Table Dinner

Summit Series - Economy of Agriculture Morenci, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us as we learn more about the economic impact of the Agriculture business here in Lenawee County. With 76% of land use related to agriculture, there is great local impact that as a business...

An Evening with the Cold Case Detective Pettisville, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 19055 County Road D, Pettisville, OH 43553

The former policeman, detective, and atheist known as "The Evidence Whisperer" investigates the claims of Christianity.