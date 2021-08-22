Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morenci, MI

Morenci events calendar

Posted by 
Morenci Times
Morenci Times
 5 days ago

(MORENCI, MI) Live events are coming to Morenci.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morenci:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o37fE_0bZVyAhs00

Obama Kush (CCELL 510 Cartridge)(REC) | Pinnacle Emporium

Morenci, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 850 E Main St, Morenci, MI

Location Pinnacle Emporium Morenci 1098 East Main Street, Morenci, MI 49256

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Qbdi_0bZVyAhs00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Adrian, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1099 East Hwy. 223, Adrian, MI 49221

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhHD6_0bZVyAhs00

Habitat Lenawee Farm to Table Dinner

Adrian, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 South Madison Street, Adrian, MI 49221

Habitat for Humanity of Lenawee County Farm to Table Dinner

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bELz4_0bZVyAhs00

Summit Series - Economy of Agriculture

Morenci, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us as we learn more about the economic impact of the Agriculture business here in Lenawee County. With 76% of land use related to agriculture, there is great local impact that as a business...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3hwA_0bZVyAhs00

An Evening with the Cold Case Detective

Pettisville, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 19055 County Road D, Pettisville, OH 43553

The former policeman, detective, and atheist known as "The Evidence Whisperer" investigates the claims of Christianity.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Morenci Times

Morenci Times

Morenci, MI
22
Followers
207
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adrian, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Morenci, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#County Road#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Christianity
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy