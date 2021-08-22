Live events on the horizon in Onalaska
(ONALASKA, WA) Onalaska is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Onalaska area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 543 NW Pacific Ave, Chehalis, WA
Our first show back in the ol hometown of Chehalis, WA.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 221 Southwest William Avenue, Chehalis, WA 98532
A day long paranormal forum benefiting the Lewis County Historical Museum. Featured guest speakers will share their knowledge and stories.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 576 W Main St, Chehalis, WA
Come check out Murder of Crows playing our acoustic set at Jeremy’s in Chehalis. Show starts at 6:30 PM Saturday August 28th.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1451 NW Airport Rd, Chehalis, WA
A super fun event planned for The Forgotten Children’s Fund! Twin Cities Cornhole is helping us host a fundraiser tournament for new and experienced players. Our goal is to raise money and spread...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
