Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onalaska, WA

Live events on the horizon in Onalaska

Posted by 
Onalaska Post
Onalaska Post
 5 days ago

(ONALASKA, WA) Onalaska is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onalaska area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLElv_0bZVy3c200

THE KILLING KIND

Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 543 NW Pacific Ave, Chehalis, WA

Our first show back in the ol hometown of Chehalis, WA. div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuYcb_0bZVy3c200

Chehalis Paranormal Forum

Chehalis, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 221 Southwest William Avenue, Chehalis, WA 98532

A day long paranormal forum benefiting the Lewis County Historical Museum. Featured guest speakers will share their knowledge and stories.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaLM6_0bZVy3c200

Murder of Crows at Jeremy’s in Chehalis August 28th 6:30 to 9:30

Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 576 W Main St, Chehalis, WA

Come check out Murder of Crows playing our acoustic set at Jeremy’s in Chehalis. Show starts at 6:30 PM Saturday August 28th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFWQi_0bZVy3c200

Cornhole Tournament

Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1451 NW Airport Rd, Chehalis, WA

A super fun event planned for The Forgotten Children’s Fund! Twin Cities Cornhole is helping us host a fundraiser tournament for new and experienced players. Our goal is to raise money and spread...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaDUx_0bZVy3c200

Back To School Extravaganza!

Winlock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Back To School Extravaganza! is on Facebook. To connect with Back To School Extravaganza!, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Onalaska Post

Onalaska Post

Onalaska, WA
20
Followers
202
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chehalis, WA
Government
City
Onalaska, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
City
Chehalis, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wa 98532#Twin Cities Cornhole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy