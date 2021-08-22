Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Erratic driving upends IndyCar's championship race

By JENNA FRYER
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fx9ub_0bZVxzFM00

MADISON, Ill. — (AP) — Alex Palou stood in the darkened infield watching a replay of the crash that had knocked him out of the final oval event of the season and, consequently, swallowed the last of his lead in the IndyCar standings.

The rest of the field roared on without him Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway after Palou was caught in a three-car accident triggered by yet another sketchy restart.

Sloppy racing and botched restarts have been a problem all season in IndyCar — remember, eventual race winner Marcus Ericsson drove up and over Sebastien Bourdais even before the field got to the restart line at Nashville earlier this month — and a rash of impatient and overaggressive driving has jumbled the championship fight.

“We’ve had some pretty erratic and some pretty crazy driving this season, but it just seems to go unnoticed,” Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning IndyCar champion, said after he was collected in the crash with teammate Palou.

The race winner, Josef Newgarden, agreed: “I think people are driving aggressively these days. You almost have to match it to some degree because if you don’t, you just get run over."

And Palou, helplessly stuck outside the care center as Pato O'Ward cruised past him for the IndyCar points lead, simply wondered why there was so much impatience with nearly 200 laps to go. "It's so early. I mean, if it's the last lap of the race, I can understand. But it's still early."

The dicey racing has upturned the championship race and put O'Ward, a 22-year-old Mexican with Formula One aspirations, on top of the IndyCar standings. O'Ward in two weeks went from 42 points down to 10 up on Palou, a 24-year-old Spaniard who has led after eight of 13 rounds.

Palou was last bumped from atop the standings six races ago, in June at Detroit, where an O'Ward victory briefly pushed him ahead by a single point. There is no favorite in the championship race headed into a three-week West Coast swing close to the season, and only 60 points separate O'Ward from Ericsson in fifth.

Newgarden's victory leapfrogged him from fifth to third and only 22 points back, while Dixon lost nine more points to fall 43 behind.

O'Ward, benefactor of the bold — dangerous? — driving, admitted to playing it safe with calculated moves Saturday night. He finished second to Newgarden and was content to follow the better car. O'Ward's only chance to win would've been if Newgarden was slowed by lapped cars “but they were all very respectful. That’s a change.”

And O'Ward seemed to exonerate Rinus VeeKay for his role in crashing Palou and Dixon, noting that the restarts have been a mess this season. In fact, O'Ward believed the blame lay ahead of VeeKay at perhaps Alexander Rossi for creating a nearly three-wide pack heading into the turn.t

“I guess he doesn’t look in his left mirror here. He just turned in, so I had to slam on the brakes so I didn’t crash,” O'Ward said. “I’m assuming that is what caused the checkup behind for sure. For me it was sudden and pretty aggressive, yes.”

He contended some in the field raced dirty because “I had a lot to lose and they know that. They’re just taking advantage of what position they’re in in terms of the championship.”

Dixon believes it is time for IndyCar race control to get involved and, well, control the erratic drivers. There's so much at stake and it seems unfair when careless, sloppy decisions collect drivers trying to race the right way.

Newgarden admitted after Saturday night's victory it was difficult to bite his tongue and not name-check the worst offenders. But he said it's up to individual competitors to learn the nuances of their rivals and figure out who it is safe to race around.

“We all have our feelings on who we feel like is not the right person to be around or who we think is aggressive more than others. It’s just part of the learning process, trying to understand your competitors,” he said. “It’s like that in any series. Everyone knows or has an opinion on who they think is probably not safe to be around on the track."

There's a purported hierarchy in NASCAR in which the veterans will mercilessly denounce dangerous driving, lack of etiquette and dismissal of the gentleman's agreement. Newgarden doesn't think IndyCar has a similar one.

“I don’t think there’s like a pecking order as far as the veterans and who gets a talking to; I don’t think the youth really cares anyways,” he said.

So it comes down to self-policing and figuring out how to race each individual driver, he said.

“You end up causing enough problems in a row, an individual, that’s going to turn into a bad situation,” Newgarden said.

O'Ward thinks its more cut and dry and drivers need to stop playing games.

“I don’t know why it’s so hard to comprehend. Man, just stay in one throttle, then go. It’s so simple,” O'Ward said. “You see the first (car) jump a little bit, let’s go. If not, you just get eaten. They stop, you stop, you’re relying on the guys behind to stop and it just creates chaos.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
56K+
Followers
66K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Sebastien Bourdais
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Rinus Veekay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Race Track#Driving#Indycar#Ap#Mexican#Spaniard#Ericsson#Veekay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportskxnet.com

IndyCar title race flips to O’Ward in wild race at Gateway

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in an early three-car accidentthat moved Pato O’Ward to the point after a runner-up finish to Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technology Raceway. Newgarden won for the second time this season — third time...
Motorsportsthecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s big news

Bubba Wallace has had a 2021 full of change. Over the winter, Wallace moved to a new team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin and while they started out a bit rough and lacked a top 15 finish until race 13, his 23XI Racing Toyota scored a fifth place finish at Pocono and sits 20th in points.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

VIDEO: Huge Crash Collects 6 Cars in W Series Qualifying at Spa

A wild crash sent two drivers to the hospital and interrupted qualifying during Round 5 weekend of the W Series at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on Friday. The crash, broadcast on beIN Sports and posted to the beIN Sports Facebook page, involved cars driven by Sarah Moore, Beitske Visser, Abbie Eaton, Belen Garcia, Ayla Agren and Fabienne Wohlwend.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR driver, Navy veteran attacked on social media

Following the announcement of his new role, NASCAR driver and team owner Jesse Iwuji was attacked on social media because of the color of his skin. Jesse Iwuji serves as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy. He also competes part-time in NASCAR, doing so in both the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Randy Herzog has passed away

Former (NASCAR Busch Series) NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Randy Herzog passed away on August 25, 2021 at the age of 77. Herzog Motorsports made their debut in 1999 with then ASA driver Jimmie Johnson. In his first full-time season, Johnson finished 3rd in rookie standings behind Ron Hornaday and Kevin Harvick.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Tony Stewart discusses SRX's future, missing out on Kyle Larson, and NASCAR Cup Series 2021 struggles

For racing icon Tony Stewart, the year 2021 has presented quite the mixed bag. In his personal life, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion has experienced the joy of getting engaged to NHRA drag racer Leah Pruett. Professionally, Stewart has also overseen the successful launch of the Superstar Racing Experience, a series which he both co-owns and won the first-ever championship in.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Kasey Kahne returns to full-time racing, will run rest of World of Outlaws season

Once one of NASCAR's most promising young stars, it's been almost three years since Kasey Kahne stepped out of a stock car for the final time and returned to his roots as a sprint car racer. While Kahne had been enjoying a reduced role as a driver on dirt, a new opportunity has presented itself for Kahne to get back to the grind of racing full-time.
Watkins Glen, NYPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott hit with massive penalty at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott has been penalized ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, a track where he is the two-time reigning winner. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International from the rear of the field as a result of a pre-race infraction.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Podcast members called to NASCAR hauler

“I had already replied, thinking they were kidding. So, that probably made it worse.”. NASCAR drivers and crew members are regularly called to the NASCAR hauler. Typically, this happens after an on-track altercation or post-race altercation. However, more more than drivers are subject to a visit in the principal’s office....
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Two Hospitalized After Horrifying W Series Crash at Spa’s Eau Rouge

Multiple drivers across various racing series are calling for changes to the famous corner. "Motorsport can be dangerous" is written at every track that's ever been built. Sometimes this danger is joked about among racers and paddock folks only to make it merely digestible, but it's also a deadly serious fact. Lives are in danger every time drivers go racing and they—and we—love the sport in spite of that, not because of it. Today, after several drivers in the W Series were involved in a massive crash at Spa's Eau Rouge, serves as another reminder of this.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NASCAR Cup official steps away from duties after charges

Jay Fabian has temporarily stepped away from his duties as managing director of the NASCAR Cup Series while he faces charges of animal cruelty. His position will be filled by several different people in NASCAR’s competition department. Fabian oversaw the Cup garage in his position. NASCAR issued a statement Wednesday:...
Motorsportsracer.com

Heavy crash for Johnson in Nashville warm-up

Jimmie Johnson’s Chip Ganassi Racing team will be busy ahead of today’s 5:30 p.m. ET start for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville after the open-wheel rookie crashed at nearly 175mph in morning warm-up. Charging across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, Johnson appeared to hit a large bump,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy