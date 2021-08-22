Cancel
Hollandale, MS

Hollandale calendar: What's coming up

Hollandale Today
 5 days ago

(HOLLANDALE, MS) Live events are coming to Hollandale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hollandale:

Explore With Me Gymnastics Class

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 1688 Fairgrounds Rd, Greenville, MS

An open gym style class for children from crawling through age 5. Parent or guardian must attend and participate with their child. Cost is $5 per child, parents are free. (662) 335-7258.

Between the Lions.

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 E Percy St, Indianola, MS

Between The Lions. 9:30 am – 10:30 am . Preschool literacy program at the Henry M Seymour Library in Indianola, MS.

PCA Varsity Football @ Manchester Academy

Yazoo City, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2132 Gordon Ave, Yazoo City, MS

The Manchester Academy (Yazoo City, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Porter's Chapel Academy (Vicksburg, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

CDL Driving Training

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Six-week driving course. Trainee will learn how to properly operate the 18 Wheel Semi Trailer and prepare for testing to obtain CDL Class A License. Skills to be learned will include, but are not...

MRA Varsity Softball @ Washington

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 PM

The Washington (Greenville, MS) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Madison, MS) on Monday, August 30 @ 4p. Game Details: JV @ 4:00 V @ 5:30

Hollandale Today

Hollandale, MS
ABOUT

With Hollandale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

