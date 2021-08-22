Candor calendar: What's coming up

(CANDOR, NC) Candor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Candor:

Scam Jam West End, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 8040 US-15, West End, NC

SCAM JAM . Event starts at Tue Aug 24 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at West End., Learn Ways to Protect Yourself Against the Latest SCAMS! Southern Pines Police Chief Polidori & Community...

Blending and Layering Techniques Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 342 N Main St, Troy, NC

Part one of Techniques with DIY Paints. In this first class we'll be learning to blend and layer colors. Everything you need will be provided unless you would like to bring your favorite paint...

Air Show-Off Ellerbe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Ellerbe, NC

Derby Aerodrome is hosting a fly-in and open house with our neighbors at Sycamore Lodge. Fly your plane into N26 to show it off. We will have drinks and snacks, and aviation-relate

Jordan Cranford Live at STARworks — STARworks - NC Star, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Rear Entrance, 100 Russell Dr, Star, NC

Live music by Jordan Cranford in the STARworks Café & Taproom. No admission fee, but tips for the performers are greatly appreciated. All ages welcome! Jordan Cranford is originally from Robbins...

Legal Aid Assistance (Ages 60+) West End, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8040 US-15, West End, NC

Attorneys will be available for legal assistance concerning civil matters: housing, consumer rights, benefits, elder abuse or those who need simple wills and/or advanced directives. For additional...