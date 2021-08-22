Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Candor, NC

Candor calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Candor Post
Candor Post
 5 days ago

(CANDOR, NC) Candor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Candor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gcp8B_0bZVxxTu00

Scam Jam

West End, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 8040 US-15, West End, NC

SCAM JAM . Event starts at Tue Aug 24 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at West End., Learn Ways to Protect Yourself Against the Latest SCAMS! Southern Pines Police Chief Polidori & Community...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4uiY_0bZVxxTu00

Blending and Layering Techniques

Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 342 N Main St, Troy, NC

Part one of Techniques with DIY Paints. In this first class we'll be learning to blend and layer colors. Everything you need will be provided unless you would like to bring your favorite paint...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBwLK_0bZVxxTu00

Air Show-Off

Ellerbe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Ellerbe, NC

Derby Aerodrome is hosting a fly-in and open house with our neighbors at Sycamore Lodge. Fly your plane into N26 to show it off. We will have drinks and snacks, and aviation-relate

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qsv7q_0bZVxxTu00

Jordan Cranford Live at STARworks — STARworks - NC

Star, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Rear Entrance, 100 Russell Dr, Star, NC

Live music by Jordan Cranford in the STARworks Café & Taproom. No admission fee, but tips for the performers are greatly appreciated. All ages welcome! Jordan Cranford is originally from Robbins...

Learn More

Legal Aid Assistance (Ages 60+)

West End, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8040 US-15, West End, NC

Attorneys will be available for legal assistance concerning civil matters: housing, consumer rights, benefits, elder abuse or those who need simple wills and/or advanced directives. For additional...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Candor Post

Candor Post

Candor, NC
34
Followers
224
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Candor Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
City
West End, NC
City
Ellerbe, NC
City
Candor, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Jam#Southern Pines Police#Polidori Community#Diy Paints#Nc Derby Aerodrome#Star#Nc Live#Nc Attorneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy