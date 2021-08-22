Live events coming up in Concrete

(CONCRETE, WA) Live events are coming to Concrete.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concrete:

NSEA Salmon Sightings Deming, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Thompson Creek Bridge, Deming, WA 98244, Deming, WA 98244

Celebrate the biennial return of Pacific pink salmon by joining NSEA naturalists along Thompson Creek.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Mount Vernon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1940 Diablo Dam Road, Rockport, WA 98283

Kulapalooza is a 3-day adventure retreat for outdoor women. It takes place in the heart of the North Cascades on the Shores of Lake Diablo.

NSEA Guided River Walk Deming, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10500 Mount Baker Highway, Deming, WA 98244

Join NSEA naturalists on an hour-long guided walk along the Nooksack River to learn about local salmon species and their lifecycle and habit

Queen's Bluegrass at Birdsview Brewing Company Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 38302 State Rte 20, Concrete, WA

Queen's Bluegrass at Birdsview Brewing Company at Birdsview Brewing Co, 38302 State Route 20, Concrete, WA 98237, Concrete, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm