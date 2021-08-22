Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, KS

Coming soon: Hillsboro events

Posted by 
Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 5 days ago

(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F40o_0bZVxpQ600

City Commission meeting

Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

City of Newton, KS | 201 E 6TH ST, PO BOX 426, NEWTON, KS 67114-2215 | (316) 284-6001 Design by Granicus - Connecting People and Government

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qb1mt_0bZVxpQ600

Harvey County Farmer's Market

Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Season:Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 22 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3pm - 5:30pmLocation:320 North Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djv1r_0bZVxpQ600

Newton Ks Online Estate Auction | Collectible Barbies | Vintage Furniture | 1842 Bible | Salt & Pepper Shakers | M&M Collectibles | Home Decor | Dressers | Arts & Crafts | Folding Tables | S

Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

(8) Collectible barbie dolls

Winter reflections - has box

Strawberry sorbet - has...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqMiW_0bZVxpQ600

Marion County, KS - War Memorial POKER CHIP RUN

Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 420 W Santa Fe St, Marion, KS

Join us for a beautiful countryside tour of Marion County, Kansas on ALL PAVED ROADS!! You will be helping to raise money for the MARION COUNTY WAR MEMORIAL and have the chance at winning a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPJzK_0bZVxpQ600

Parkinson’s LSVT Refresher

Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 510 Wheatridge Dr, Newton, KS

August 30, 2021 | Are you battling Parkinson\'s Disease? Get a refresher on your LSVT therapy with our monthly FREE refresher course at NMC Health Physical Therapy & Rehab!\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro, KS
20
Followers
222
Post
853
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Newton, KS
Newton, KS
Government
Marion County, KS
Government
Hillsboro, KS
Government
County
Marion County, KS
City
Hillsboro, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ks Join#Lsvt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy