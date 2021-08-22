Cancel
Karnes City, TX

Live events on the horizon in Karnes City

Karnes City Today
 5 days ago

(KARNES CITY, TX) Karnes City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Karnes City:

CWR Men's Nov 2021 Retreat - For Veterans and First Responders

Yorktown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 3000 Farm to Market Road 884, Yorktown, TX 78164

CWR is a non-denominational Christian Retreat with the mission of seeking healing and forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The retreat begins T

CPR AED and First Aid

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 91 Eagle Creek Ranch Blvd, Floresville, TX

Respirator Fit Testing - Your Safety Department The purpose of a fit test is to ensure that the respirator forms an adequate seal with the respirator user's face to provide the intended...

Chiari book signing/ walk in Poth, Texas

Poth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

There will be a Chiari walk with many fun activities. I will have a table at this event to help raise money for CSF.

Walk in Ceramic Painting

Stockdale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Walk right in and pick out one of any of our ceramics and we will set you up with everything that you need for painting it. Also check out other Arts Events in Stockdale , Fine Arts Events in...

Poth, TX unite@night Chiari, Syringomyelia & EDS Walk

Poth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Park View, Poth, TX

Register Here: http://give.classy.org/poth21 Local Walk Chairperson: Nicole Maris (830) 484-5489 maris.nicole@yahoo.com Chiari, Syringomyelia, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome or a related disorder can make...

