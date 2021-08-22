Live events Junction — what’s coming up

(JUNCTION, TX) Live events are coming to Junction.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Junction:

Snake Eyes — Odeon Theater Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

PG-13 ‧ Adventure/Action ‧ 2h 1m An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes loner Snake Eyes but when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested.

Story Walk Watercolor Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Come read an awesome story and create something to make your stay memorable !Join a Ranger at the Interpretive Trail and read along with them as they make

Skins and Skulls Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Held at Headquarters . Come see and touch animal skulls. Find out what a skull can tell us about how an animal lives!