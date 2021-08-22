Cancel
Junction, TX

Live events Junction — what’s coming up

Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 5 days ago

(JUNCTION, TX) Live events are coming to Junction.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wJO4_0bZVxhbW00

Snake Eyes — Odeon Theater

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

PG-13 ‧ Adventure/Action ‧ 2h 1m An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes loner Snake Eyes but when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNzaE_0bZVxhbW00

Story Walk Watercolor

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Come read an awesome story and create something to make your stay memorable !Join a Ranger at the Interpretive Trail and read along with them as they make

Skins and Skulls

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Held at Headquarters . Come see and touch animal skulls. Find out what a skull can tell us about how an animal lives!

Junction Updates

Junction Updates

Junction, TX
With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

