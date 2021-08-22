Cancel
Columbus, MT

Coming soon: Columbus events

(COLUMBUS, MT) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:

Sip & Dot Paint Class

Laurel, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Learn the fine art of dot painting.Take your new knowledge & start making beautiful items yourself!

Mt. Maurice Music Festival

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Avenue North, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Live music at Red Lodge Ales with Sean Devine, Calvin and the Coal Cars, Maxwell and the Head Change, Marcedes Carroll, and Justine May!

SERVSAFE MANAGER COURSE ROBERTS SCHOOL SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2021

Roberts, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 106 Maple Street, Roberts, MT 59070

ServSafe Manager Course at Roberts School in Roberts, MT. The course will be on SATURDAY - September 25th, 2021 from 9:00am - 5:30pm.

Wild Rivers Film Tour Red Lodge

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1445 Broadway Avenue North, Red Lodge, MT 59068

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

Risk Management Committee Meeting

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1306 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Beartooth Electric is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. div Topic: Risk Management Committee Meeting Time: Aug 24, 2021 10:00 AM Mountain Time div Join Zoom Meeting

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

